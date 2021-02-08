Les partisans d'Ousmane Sonko, figure plitique sénégalaise, affrontent les forces de l'ordre à Dakar
- Heurts -
Les partisans d'Ousmane Sonko, figure plitique sénégalaise, affrontent les forces de l'ordre à Dakar Dozens of supporters of Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko clashed with police in the capital Dakar on Monday, an AFP journalist said, after a beautician accused the politician of rape. Sonko finished third in 2019 election, which saw President Macky Sall win a second term in office, and is considered a future presidential contender in the West African state.
afp.com - Seyllou