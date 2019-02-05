Au moins huit morts dans l'incendie d'un immeuble du XVIe arrondissement à Paris
Firefighters are seen near a building that caught fire in the 16th arrondissement in Paris, on February 5, 2019. Seven people died and another was seriously injured in a building fire in a wealthy Paris neighbourhood on Monday night, the fire service said. The blaze in the French capital's trendy 16th arrondissement also left 27 people -- including three firefighters -- with minor injuries.
afp.com - Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT