- Injonction

Dans un rassemblement de "gilets jaunes", à Colmar
"Yellow Vests" (Gilets Jaunes) protesters hold a sign reading "Macron you go out" next to the Statue of Liberty replica wearing a Yellow vest as they take part in an anti-government demonstration on March 2, 2019 in Colmar, northestern France."Yellow Vests" protesters take to the streets for the 16th consecutive Saturday. This movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President's policies and top-down style of governing.
afp.com - Sébastien BOZON