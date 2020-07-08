L'ex-Beatles Ringo Starr fête ses 80 printemps en ligne et sans McCartney

L'ex-Beatles Ringo Starr a célébré mardi son 80è printemps en ligne, coronavirus oblige- avec plusieurs chansons du groupe mythique mais en l'absence de son ex-complice Paul McCartney.

Ringo Starr fête habituellement tous ses anniversaires par de vrais concerts en public devant des centaines de personnes mais la pandémie de coronavirus l'a contraint d'y renoncer cette année.

"Comme la plupart d'entre vous, j'apprécie une bonne fête d'anniversaire (...) mais ce n'est pas la bonne année pour organiser un grand rassemblement", a expliqué l'artiste, assis derrière une batterie et arborant un masque orné d'un symbole de la paix.

"Donc je le fête avec mes amis de manière différente cette année. Nous allons devoir rester à distance du fait du coronavirus", a-t-il souligné.

Les chansons culte des Beatles "Come Together," "All You Need is Love" et "With a Little Help From My Friends" figuraient à l'éclectique programme de la soirée, composé d'un mélange de vidéos d'archive et d'enregistrements à domicile, ainsi que des hommages enregistrés d'artistes comme Sheryl Crow ou David Lynch. Il a été regardé en direct par 130.000 fans.

Mais certains se sont déclarés déçus de l'absence de Paul McCartney, qui n'est apparu lors de la soirée que dans un extrait de concert à Los Angeles l'année dernière, dans lequel les deux anciens Beatles jouent ensemble.

"Joyeux anniversaire SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Passe une excellente journée mon vieux copain", a toutefois tweeté McCartney plus tôt dans la journée.

Ringo Starr a profité de l'événement pour appeler à des donations en faveur du mouvement "Black lives matter" afin de "mettre fin à toute cette violence raciste", a-t-il expliqué.

"Les vies noires comptent. Levez-vous et faites entendre votre voix", a lancé Ringo Starr.

Documentary footage reflected on the Beatles' refusal to play before a segregated audience in Jacksonville, Florida during their famous 1964 US tour.

"Black Lives Matter. Stand up and make your voice heard," said Starr, before noting the major influence of Black artists including Little Richard on the Beatles' sound.

Ahead of the bash NASA's Curiosity Rover tweeted Starr birthday wishes from space.

"Happy 80th, Ringo! Here's my view of Earth (and Venus) from the surface of Mars where I'm thinking about your message of Peace and Love, and how in good times and in tough ones, we all get by with a little help from our friends," it said.

Known for his easy-going personality and humor, Starr rocketed to global fame in the early 1960s and helped change the face of pop music forever as part of the Beatles -- still perhaps the world's most famous band.

After the group's break-up, Starr emerged as a band leader in the late 1980s with his All Starr Band.

In an interview with Rolling Stone published Tuesday, the newly-minted octogenarian talked about his recent turn to health as he heads into his ninth decade.

Starr said he works out anywhere from three to six times a week, goes for long walks and maintains a vegetarian diet -- eating "broccoli with everything and blueberries every morning."

He said he hasn't really left his Los Angeles home in some 11 weeks during the pandemic, inviting an engineer over just once for a jam session.

"I do a bit of that and I have a paint room, a little art room. And I'm going in there, painting and doing stuff. And I love to sit in the sun. I love LA. I love the brightness and hanging out.

"That's all we're doing."