Info

- Lacrymogènes -

La police fait usage de gaz lacrymogènes pour disperser une manifestation de supporteurs du parti Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TIP), à Islamabad, au Pakistan, après la décision d&#039;interdire toute élection pendant cinq ans à l&#039;ex-Premier ministre Imran Khan
La police fait usage de gaz lacrymogènes pour disperser une manifestation de supporteurs du parti Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TIP), à Islamabad, au Pakistan, après la décision d'interdire toute élection pendant cinq ans à l'ex-Premier ministre Imran Khan
afp.com - Ghulam Rasool
21 oct 2022
Mise à jour 21.10.2022 à 22:00
Par Ghulam Rasool
AFP
© 2022 AFP

La police fait usage de gaz lacrymogènes pour disperser une manifestation de supporteurs du parti Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TIP), à Islamabad, au Pakistan, après la décision d'interdire toute élection pendant cinq ans à l'ex-Premier ministre Imran Khan

Par Ghulam Rasool
AFP
© 2022 AFP
Mise à jour 21.10.2022 à 22:00