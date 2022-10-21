La police fait usage de gaz lacrymogènes pour disperser une manifestation de supporteurs du parti Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TIP), à Islamabad, au Pakistan, après la décision d'interdire toute élection pendant cinq ans à l'ex-Premier ministre Imran Khan
- Lacrymogènes -
afp.com - Ghulam Rasool