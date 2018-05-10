Le scientifique australien de 104 ans s'est donnÃ© la mort en Suisse

David Goodall, le scientifique australien de 104 venu jusqu'en Suisse pour bÃ©nÃ©ficier d'un suicide assistÃ© que son pays lui refusait, s'est Ã©teint jeudi Ã 12h30 (10h30 GMT) Ã BÃ¢le (nord), a annoncÃ© la Fondation Exit International.
"A 12h30 aujourd'hui (10 mai), le professeur David Goodall, 104 ans, s'est Ã©teint paisiblement Ã BÃ¢le, en Suisse, d'une injection de Nembutal" (barbiturique), a tweetÃ© le Dr Philip Nitschke, fondateur de la fondation Exit International, qui l'avait aidÃ© Ã organiser son dernier voyage.