Info

Le scientifique australien de 104 ans s'est donnÃ© la mort en Suisse

David Goodall en confÃ©rence de presse Ã  Basel en Suisse, le 9 mai 2018, la veille de son suicide assistÃ©
David Goodall en confÃ©rence de presse Ã  Basel en Suisse, le 9 mai 2018, la veille de son suicide assistÃ©
afp.com - SEBASTIEN BOZON
10 mai 2018
Mise Ã  jour 10.05.2018 Ã  14:00
AFP
Â© 2018 AFP
dans

David Goodall, le scientifique australien de 104 venu jusqu'en Suisse pour bÃ©nÃ©ficier d'un suicide assistÃ© que son pays lui refusait, s'est Ã©teint jeudi Ã  12h30 (10h30 GMT) Ã  BÃ¢le (nord), a annoncÃ© la Fondation Exit International.

"A 12h30 aujourd'hui (10 mai), le professeur David Goodall, 104 ans, s'est Ã©teint paisiblement Ã  BÃ¢le, en Suisse, d'une injection de Nembutal" (barbiturique), a tweetÃ© le Dr Philip Nitschke, fondateur de la fondation Exit International, qui l'avait aidÃ© Ã  organiser son dernier voyage.

AFP
Â© 2018 AFP
Mise Ã  jour 10.05.2018 Ã  14:00