- Lendemain -
A bullet hole, seen on the window of a cafe located at the crossroads between the streets Saint-Augustin and Monsigny, is pictured on May 13, 2018 in Paris, the day after a knifeman killed one man and wounded four other people.An attacker crying "Allahu akbar"(God is Great) killed one person and wounded four others on the streets of Paris on May 12, 2018 evening before being shot dead by police. The Frenchman, born in 1997 in the Russian republic of Chechnya, was on the so-called "S file" of people suspected of radicalised views who could pose security risks, the sources said, though he did not have a criminal record.
