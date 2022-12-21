Vue aérienne montrant des milliers de manchots royaux qur l'archipel de Crozet
An aerial view shows thousands of penguins (Manchots Royaux) on December 21, 2022 on the Possession Island, part of the Crozet Islands which are a sub-Antarctic archipelago of small islands in the southern Indian Ocean.They form one of the five administrative districts of the French Southern and Antarctic Lands. The Crozet Islands are home to four species of penguins. Most abundant are the macaroni penguin, of which some 2 million pairs breed on the islands, and the king penguin, home to 700,000 breeding pairs; half the world's population. Mammals living on the Crozet Islands include fur seals and southern elephant seals. Killer whales have been observed preying upon the seals.
afp.com - PATRICK HERTZOG