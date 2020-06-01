Des mannequins pour maintenir la distanciation sociale lors de la réouverture des restaurants et des cafés d'Istanbul
- Mannequins -
Mannequins, placed on some tables by the cafe owner to keep keeping social distancing rules with customers, are spread out around the room on June 1, 2020 during a reopening restaurants and cafes in Istanbul.Turkey reopened restaurants, cafes and Istanbul's iconic 15th century Grand Bazaar market on Monday as the government further eased coronavirus restrictions.Many other facilities including parks, beaches, libraries and museums also reopened across the country, while millions of public sector employees returned to work.
afp.com - Ozan KOSE