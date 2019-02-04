Visite du président autrichien, Alexander Van der Bellen (g), et de son épouse au mémorial de l'Holocauste Yad Vashem à Jérusalem
- Mémoire -
Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen (L) and his wife Doris Schmidauer look at pictures of Jewish Holocaust victims at the Hall of Names on February 4, 2019 during his visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem commemorating the six million Jews killed by German Nazis and their collaborators during World War II.
afp.com - GALI TIBBON