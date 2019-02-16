Mobilisation en soutien aux dirigeants indépendantistes catalans emprisonnés, à Barcelone, derrière une banderole proclamant "L'autodétermination n'est pas un délit"
- Mobilisés -
Demonstrators hold a banner reading "Self-determination is not a crime" and wave Catalan pro-independence Estelada flags during a protest against the trial of former Catalan separatist leaders in Barcelona on February 16, 2019.Twelve Catalan separatist politicians and activists face years behind bars if they are convicted of rebellion or other charges for pushing an independence referendum in October 2017, in defiance of a court ban, and a brief declaration of independence.
