- Motivation

Des volontaires reçoivent leurs instructions à l'aéroport international de Goma pour se rendre dans un centre de formation après avoir répondu à l'appel du président de la République démocratique du Congo, Félix Tshisekedi, à rejoindre l'armée pour aller combattre la rébellion du M23 (Mouvement du 23 mars) à Goma, en République démocratique du Congo
Hundreds of volunteers stand at Goma International Airport receiving instructions before boarding a plane that will take them to a training center after responding to Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi's call to join the army to go to the front lines to fight against the M23 rebellion (March 23 Movement) in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, on November 14, 2022.
