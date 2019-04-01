Des partisans du BJP, parti au pouvoir en Inde, avant un meeting du Premier ministre Narendra Modi, à Hyderabad
- Offrandes -
Indian supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) carry decorated vases with flowers as they attend a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi political campaign ahead of the forthcoming national elections, in Hyderabad on April 1, 2019. India is holding a general election to be held over nearly six weeks starting on April 11, when hundreds of millions of voters will cast ballots in the world's biggest democracy.
afp.com - NOAH SEELAM