Dans le Kerala, état indien frappé par des inondations meurtrières, les pêcheurs ont mis leurs barques à disposition pour venir aux aides aux sinistrés
- Pêche -
Fishermen return to the shores from the Arabian Sea at Kollam beach after the day's catch in the south Indian state of Kerala on August 22, 2018.India's Tourism Minister K.J Alphons has called the fishermen the "biggest heroes" of Kerala's disaster and state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a cash reward for each of them and a ceremony to pay tribute.
afp.com - MANJUNATH KIRAN