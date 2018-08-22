Info

- Pêche -

Fishermen return to the shores from the Arabian Sea at Kollam beach after the day&#039;s catch in the south Indian state of Kerala on August 22, 2018.India&#039;s Tourism Minister K.J Alphons has called the fishermen the &quot;biggest heroes&quot; of Kerala&#039;s disaster and state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a cash reward for each of them and a ceremony to pay tribute.
Fishermen return to the shores from the Arabian Sea at Kollam beach after the day's catch in the south Indian state of Kerala on August 22, 2018.India's Tourism Minister K.J Alphons has called the fishermen the "biggest heroes" of Kerala's disaster and state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a cash reward for each of them and a ceremony to pay tribute.
afp.com - MANJUNATH KIRAN
22 aoû 2018
Mise à jour 22.08.2018 à 14:00
Par MANJUNATH KIRAN
AFP
© 2018 AFP
dans

Dans le Kerala, état indien frappé par des inondations meurtrières, les pêcheurs ont mis leurs barques à disposition pour venir aux aides aux sinistrés

Par MANJUNATH KIRAN
AFP
© 2018 AFP
Mise à jour 22.08.2018 à 14:00