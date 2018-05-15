- Peinture

Info

A graffiti reading &quot;Violence, Drugs, sex too...&quot; is seen on a wall at the Nanterre University campus, west of Paris, on May 15, 2018, a week after students having voted an unlimited blockage of their establishment during the partial period, to protest against higher education reforms, introduced by the French government that give public universities the power to set admission criteria and rank applicants.
Un graffiti dans l'universitÃ© de Nanterre, bloquÃ©e par des Ã©tudiants opposÃ©s Ã  la rÃ©forme de l'entrÃ©e Ã  l'universitÃ©

