Retour sur scène au Kenya pour une pièce de Ngugi wa Thiong'o, "Ngaahika Ndeenda", longtemps interdite par les autorités, au centre culturel de Nairobi
- Planches -
Retour sur scène au Kenya pour une pièce de Ngugi wa Thiong'o, "Ngaahika Ndeenda", longtemps interdite par les autorités, au centre culturel de Nairobi Although "Ngaahika Ndeenda" ("I Will Marry When I Want") occupies a special place on the Kenyan stage, the play's tumultuous history means it has not seen the light of day since 1977, when it's withering take on the exploitation of ordinary Kenyans by the country's elite hit home and the government wasted no time in shutting it down.
afp.com - Tony KARUMBA