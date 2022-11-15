Le groupe de pom-pom boys lillois baptisé les Scrimmage People font le show pour s'amuser et "casser les codes de la masculinité"
- Pom-pom boys -
The Scrimmage People, one of the first cheerleading groups in France, made up of teachers, salesmen, early childhood educators and programmers, was launched in 2016 within the Lille roller derby club, after a series of training sessions alongside pioneers of the genre, the Fearleaders, an Austrian cheerleading group. Members of the French men's cheerleading squad "Scrimmage People", a male-only roller derby pom-pom boys team, perform during their show at the Omnisports stadium in Amay on November 13, 2022.
afp.com - Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD