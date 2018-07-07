La styliste sud-africaine Mado Smaili pose à l'occasion de la course hippique Vodacom Durban July, où se retrouvent amateurs de chevaux et de luxe
- Ponctuelle -
South African fashion designer Mado Smaili poses for a portrait during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse races in Durban, on July 7, 2018.Thousands of race-goers gathered on July 7, 2018 at the Durban Greyville course for the annual Durban July horse race - Africa's largest - and the main event on South Africa's social calendar. Every year the meeting sparkles with attendees' extravagant outfits and opulent VIP parties.
afp.com - MARCO LONGARI