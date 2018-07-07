Info

- Ponctuelle -

South African fashion designer Mado Smaili poses for a portrait during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse races in Durban, on July 7, 2018.Thousands of race-goers gathered on July 7, 2018 at the Durban Greyville course for the annual Durban July horse race - Africa&#039;s largest - and the main event on South Africa&#039;s social calendar. Every year the meeting sparkles with attendees&#039; extravagant outfits and opulent VIP parties.
South African fashion designer Mado Smaili poses for a portrait during the 2018 edition of the Vodacom Durban July horse races in Durban, on July 7, 2018.Thousands of race-goers gathered on July 7, 2018 at the Durban Greyville course for the annual Durban July horse race - Africa's largest - and the main event on South Africa's social calendar. Every year the meeting sparkles with attendees' extravagant outfits and opulent VIP parties.
afp.com - MARCO LONGARI
07 juil 2018
Mise à jour 07.07.2018 à 23:00
Par MARCO LONGARI
AFP
© 2018 AFP
dans

La styliste sud-africaine Mado Smaili pose à l'occasion de la course hippique Vodacom Durban July, où se retrouvent amateurs de chevaux et de luxe

Par MARCO LONGARI
AFP
© 2018 AFP
Mise à jour 07.07.2018 à 23:00