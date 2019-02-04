Procession religieuse à Allahabad, en Inde
Indian naked sadhu (Hindu holy man) walk in a procession towards Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers -- during the auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, on February 4, 2019.Millions of Hindu pilgrims took the plunge in holy rivers February 4, led by naked, ash-smeared holy men and accompanied by chants from Hindu holy texts on the most auspicious day of the Kumbh Mela festival.
afp.com - SANJAY KANOJIA