- Procession -

Indian naked sadhu (Hindu holy man) walk in a procession towards Sangam -- the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers -- during the auspicious bathing day of &#039;Mauni Amavasya&#039; at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, on February 4, 2019.Millions of Hindu pilgrims took the plunge in holy rivers February 4, led by naked, ash-smeared holy men and accompanied by chants from Hindu holy texts on the most auspicious day of the Kumbh Mela festival.
Procession religieuse à Allahabad, en Inde

