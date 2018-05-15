- Protestation

Info

Demonstrators hold placards as they protest against Turkey&#039;s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside the entrance to Downing Street in central London on May 15, 2018, ahead of his meeting with Britain&#039;s Prime Minister Theresa May later today.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Israel of &quot;state terror&quot; and &quot;genocide&quot; after Israeli forces killed at least 55 Palestinians on the Gaza border.
Mobilisation contre le prÃ©sident turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan devant le 10, Downing Street Ã  Londres oÃ¹ il est reÃ§u par la PremiÃ¨re ministre britannique Theresa May

