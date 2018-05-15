Mobilisation contre le prÃ©sident turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan devant le 10, Downing Street Ã Londres oÃ¹ il est reÃ§u par la PremiÃ¨re ministre britannique Theresa May
- Protestation -
Demonstrators hold placards as they protest against Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside the entrance to Downing Street in central London on May 15, 2018, ahead of his meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May later today.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday accused Israel of "state terror" and "genocide" after Israeli forces killed at least 55 Palestinians on the Gaza border.
