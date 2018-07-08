Un hélicoptère évacue les premiers enfants sortis de la grotte de Tham Luang, en Thaïlande
- Sauvetage -
A helicopter lands at a military airport in Chiang Rai with its passengers taken by ambulance to nearby hospital as divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at Tham Luang cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 8, 2018.Elite divers on July 8 began the extremely dangerous operation to extract 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand for more than two weeks, as looming monsoon rains threatened the rescue effort.
afp.com - Krit PHROMSAKLA NA SAKOLNAKORN