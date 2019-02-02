Jérôme Rodrigues (g) au côté d'un autre "gilet jaune" blessé à l'oeil, à Paris, pour la marche contre les violences policières
- Solidaires -
French Gilet Jaune movement leader Jerome Rodrigues (L) and another wounded protester, Franck Didron, address people at the start of a march on February 2, 2019 in Paris, called to pacifically protest against police violence toward participants of the last three months demonstrations in France, as Yellow vest protesters take to the streets for the 12th consecutive saturday today.Jerome Rodrigues, who was treated in hospital for eye injuries, claimed he was hit by a rubber bullet during clashes at the Bastille square the week before.
afp.com - Zakaria ABDELKAFI