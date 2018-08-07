L'ambassadeur des Etats-Unis au Kenya et son épouse allument un cierge en mémoire des victimes de l'attentat contre l'ambassade américaine à Nairobi en 1998
- Souvenir -
US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec (C) and his wife Lori hold a lighted candle as they sit amongst an audience including survivors and victim's families, as they remember those killed in the 1998 bombing of the US Embassy, in Nairobi on August 7, 2018, during a ceremony held to mark the 20th anniversary of attacks on US embassies in Nairobi and Dar es-Salaam.
afp.com - TONY KARUMBA