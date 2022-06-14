Info

- Souvenir -

The names of the 72 people who perished in Britain&#039;s worst residential fire since World War II were read out on June 14, 2022 at a church service marking the fifth anniversary of the blaze. Survivors and families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire gathered at Westminster Abbey for the first of a day of events to remember the tragedy. Candles with the names of the victims are lit during a Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London, on June 14, 2022, the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire where 72 people lost their lives.
The names of the 72 people who perished in Britain's worst residential fire since World War II were read out on June 14, 2022 at a church service marking the fifth anniversary of the blaze. Survivors and families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire gathered at Westminster Abbey for the first of a day of events to remember the tragedy. Candles with the names of the victims are lit during a Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London, on June 14, 2022, the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire where 72 people lost their lives.
afp.com - Jonathan Brady
14 juin 2022
Mise à jour 14.06.2022 à 20:00
Par Jonathan Brady
AFP
© 2022 AFP

Cinquième anniversaire de l'incendie de la tour Grenfell dans lequel 72 personnes ont péri en Grande-Bretagne

Par Jonathan Brady
AFP
© 2022 AFP
Mise à jour 14.06.2022 à 20:00