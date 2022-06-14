Cinquième anniversaire de l'incendie de la tour Grenfell dans lequel 72 personnes ont péri en Grande-Bretagne
- Souvenir -
The names of the 72 people who perished in Britain's worst residential fire since World War II were read out on June 14, 2022 at a church service marking the fifth anniversary of the blaze. Survivors and families of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire gathered at Westminster Abbey for the first of a day of events to remember the tragedy. Candles with the names of the victims are lit during a Grenfell fire memorial service at Westminster Abbey in London, on June 14, 2022, the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire where 72 people lost their lives.
afp.com - Jonathan Brady