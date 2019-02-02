L'acte 12 des "gilets jaunes", mobilisés samedi contre les violences policières
- Stop -
A protester with a fake eye injury, wears a yellow vest on which is written 'stop to 40-millimetre rubber defensive bullet launchers LBD and GLI-F4 stun grenades, during a march on February 2, 2019 in Paris, called to pacifically protest against police violence toward participants of the last three months demonstrations in France, as Yellow Vest protesters take to the streets for the 12th consecutive Saturday.The 'Yellow Vest' (Gilets Jaunes) movement in France originally started as a protest about planned fuel hikes but has morphed into a mass protest against President's policies and top-down style of governing.
afp.com - Zakaria ABDELKAFI