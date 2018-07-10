Le patron de la fédération ukrainienne de football, Andriy Pavelko, arbore le maillot à damiers de l'équipe de foot de la Croatie au Parlement à Kiev
- Supporter -
Ukraine football federation chief and lawmaker Andriy Pavelko, wearing T-shirt of the Croation football team, holds a scarf with the sign "Croatia" during the parliament session in Kiev on July 10, 2018.Ukraine's football federation has offered a job and financial compensation to former Croatia international Ognjen Vukojevic, who had been kicked out of the World Cup semi-fimalists' delegation and fined by FIFA over a pro-Kiev clip, it said Tuesday. The Croatian football association had ejected his expert associate and FIFA fined Vukojevic $15,000 over an Instagram video featuring him and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, who shouted "Glory to Ukraine!". But the moves sparked the ire of Ukrainians towards FIFA and, on the contrary, a wave of support for both representatives of the Croatian team. "We decided to compensate Vukojevic from personal funds the amount of fine that he will have to pay," Pavelko wrote on Facebook.
afp.com - Oleksandr KOSMACH