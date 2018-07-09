Info

- Tapis rouge -

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrive to review a military honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin on July 9, 2018, prior to Germany-Chinese government consultations. German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang amid fears of a spiralling global trade war touched off by new US tariffs.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang arrive to review a military honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin on July 9, 2018, prior to Germany-Chinese government consultations. German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang amid fears of a spiralling global trade war touched off by new US tariffs.
afp.com - Tobias SCHWARZ
09 juil 2018
Mise à jour 09.07.2018 à 14:00
Par Tobias SCHWARZ
AFP
© 2018 AFP
dans

La chancelière allemande Angela Merkel (g) et le Premier ministre chinois Li Keqiang lors d'une cérémonie à Berlin

Par Tobias SCHWARZ
AFP
© 2018 AFP
Mise à jour 09.07.2018 à 14:00