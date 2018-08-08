30e anniversaire de la révolte du 8 août 1988 en Birmanie, qui a placé Aung San Suu Kyi sous les projecteurs
- Trentenaire -
A student flag, known as the Fighting Peacock flag, which was used during the 1988 student protests, is hung at the main entrance of the University of Yangon during a gathering to mark the 30th anniversary of the uprising in Yangon on August 8, 2018. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the 8888 Uprising that took place on August 8, 1988, part of broader anti-junta demonstrations across the country that catapulted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi into the spotlight.
afp.com - Ye Aung THU