Action de Greenpeace à Moscou pour protester contre la capture d'orques et de bélugas afin de le revendre à des oceanariums
- Trompe l'oeil -
A Greenpeace activist paints their logo onto an image of an orca in front of the monument dedicated to Russian scientist Kliment Timiryazev, in Moscow on April 2, 2019, as they protest against keeping 11 orcas and 87 belugas crammed into small enclosures at a secure facility in the Far Eastern town of Nakhodka.Dozens of orcas and beluga whales captured for sale to oceanariums have brought Russia's murky trade into the spotlight, but efforts to free them have been blocked by government infighting. Russia is the only country where orcas, or killer whales, and belugas can be caught in the ocean for the purpose of "education". The legal loophole has been used to export them to satisfy demand in China's growing network of ocean theme parks.
afp.com - Yuri KADOBNOV