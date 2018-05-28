L'emplacement où se trouvait le tableau "Ivan le Terrible tue son fils", vandalisé par un visiteur à la galerie Tretiakov, à Moscou
- Vandalisme -
A Russian State Tretyakov Gallery employee stands near the blank space where Ilya Repin's world famous painting of the 16th century Russian Tsar, titled "Ivan the Terrible and his Son Ivan on November 16, 1581." was exhibited in Moscow on May 28, 2018.Russian police on Saturday said they arrested a man for vandalising one of the best known works of 19th century painter Ilya Repin, depicting Ivan the Terrible killing his son, at a gallery in Moscow.
afp.com - Yuri KADOBNOV