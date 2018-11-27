Hommages au cinéaste Bernardo Bertolucci dans une chapelle à Rome
- Veillée -
A Rome city police officer stands by the open coffin where Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci lies in state in a chapel of rest at Rome's Capitol Hill (Campidoglio) on November 27, 2018.Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci, whose films include 'Last Tango In Paris' and 'The Last Emperor', has died in Rome aged 77, Italian media said on November 26, 2018. Bertolucci, considered one of the giants of Italian and world cinema, won an honorary Palme d'Or for his life's work at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.
afp.com - Vincenzo PINTO