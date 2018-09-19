Le monastère de Mar Sabba, à proximité de Bethléem, en Cisjordanie, l'un des plus anciens au monde
- Vestiges -
This picture taken on September 19, 2018 shows a place information sign for the Greek Orthodox monastery of St Sabba, also known as Mar Saba, overlooking the Kidron Valley in the West Bank south of the biblical town of Bethlehem.The first structures are believed to have been carved into the rocks in the arid landscape in the fifth century BC, though many of the current buildings are more recent. It now hosts a small number of monks.
afp.com - ABBAS MOMANI