Attaque de drones ukrainiens déjouée à Moscou, l'aéroport international brièvement fermé

A view of a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a reported drone attack in Moscow on July 30, 2023. Three Ukrainian drones were downed over Moscow early on July 30, 2023, Russia's defence ministry said, in an attack that briefly shut an international airport. While one of the drones was shot down on the city's outskirts, two others were "suppressed by electronic warfare" and smashed into an office complex. No one was injured.