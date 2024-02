Attentat de Strasbourg: le huis clos terrifiant d'un chauffeur de taxi

L'ex-chauffeur de taxi Mostafa Salhane à Strasbourg, le 9 février 2024 Salhane is a key witness of the attack killing 5 people at the Christmas Market in Strasbourg, on December 11, 2018. He was taken hostage by the gun man Cherif Chekkat during his escape aboard his taxi. The trial by the special assize court of Paris will start on February 29, 2024. Salhane recently published a book called "15 minutes to save my life".