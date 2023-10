Au Pérou, une faible empreinte carbone n'est pas un choix mais signe de pauvreté

Le quartier de Villa Maria del Triunfo, dans les environs de Lima, privé d'eau courante, d'éclairage public et d'assainissement, le 7 octobre 2023 district, in the southern outskirts of Lima, taken on October 7, 2023. Some 27,5 percent of Peru's population of 30 million lives in poverty. It has one of the lowest carbon footprints on the continent, emitting an average of 1.7 tons of carbon per person, compared to 4.2 tons in Argentina. Giving the poor a better life and spurring economic growth while curbing planet-harming emissions is one of the major challenges facing world leaders, who will meet for COP28 talks in UAE next month.