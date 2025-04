Dans la guerre de haute intensité, la surprise comme atout pour les forces spéciales

Members of the French Army Special Forces are evacuated by helicopter as they take part in a tactical display as part of the 7th edition of the Special Operations Forces Innovation Network Seminar (SOFINS), in Martignas-sur-Jalle, southwestern France, on April 3, 2025. Launched in 2013, SOFINS is a key event for special forces and the defense industry, meeting the specific needs and growing operational challenges of elite units in battlefield engagements, urban infiltration, cyber warfare, and countering threats such as biological hazards and drones.