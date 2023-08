Des dizaines de milliers d'évacuations face aux incendies au Canada

Un A firefighting helicopter ferries water as it battles the McDougall Creek wildfire in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, on August 18, 2023. Wildfires bore down on Canada's Yellowknife and Kewlona August 18, 2023, with firefighters in the west bracing for another "scary" night as stunned refugees from the far north began arriving at shelters after their entire city was evacuated. The blazes have caused "terrible loss," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters after meeting evacuees from Yellowknife, capital of the Northwest Territories, as they arrived in Edmonton, Alberta.