Harcèlement scolaire: après les grands mots, Attal attendu sur les grands remèdes

A photograph shows the entrance sign of the building of the rectorate of the Versailles Academy (Education Authority) in Versailles, western Paris on September 18, 2023. "Outraged and appalled": the parents of the teenager from Poissy (Yvelines) who committed suicide at the start of the new school year after complaining of harassment have broken their silence to condemn the administration's responses, described as a "disgrace" by Education Minister Gabriel Attal. In letters exchanged between the family, the principal of his Poissy high school and the Versailles education authority (rectorat de Versailles), revealed on September 16, 2023 by BFMTV, the rectorate deemed "unacceptable" comments made by the parents that "questioned" the attitude of the school's staff.