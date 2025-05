Importante panne d'électricité dans l'ouest des Alpes-Maritimes, le Festival de Cannes préservé

Restaurant personnel stand amid empty tables as after a power outage struck Southwestern France, on the final day of the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 24, 2025. A major power outage hit the area around the French Rivera resort of Cannes on May 24, the final day of the city's film festival, though organisers said the closing ceremony would not be affected. The cause of the power cut, which began just after 10:00 am (0800 GMT), was a fire in a substation in the nearby village of Tanneron, probably an arson attack, police sources told AFP, asking not to be named. Grid operator RTE said 160,000 homes had been affected in Cannes and the surrounding area. The festival said it had "switched to an alternative electricity power supply, which enables us to maintain the events and screenings planned for today in normal conditions, including the closing ceremony".