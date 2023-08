Le Kremlin dément avoir ordonné la mort de Prigojine et recadre les paramilitaires

Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin shows Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory outside Saint Petersburg on September 20, 2010. Kremlin-linked businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin has filed a lawsuit in an EU court to remove him from the bloc's sanctions list, his company said on December 15, 2020. The European Union in October sanctioned Prigozhin -- nicknamed "Putin's chef" because his company Concord has catered for the Kremlin -- accusing him of undermining peace in Libya by supporting the Wagner Group private military company.