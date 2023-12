Le président serbe revendique la victoire de son parti aux élections législatives

Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic (C), addresses media at the headquarters of Srpska Napredna Stranka (Serbian Progressive Party) in Belgrade, late on December 17, 2023. Brnabic and her party claimed victory, upon closing of polling stations nation wide, on Parliamentary election day. Serbians awaited the results after voting in elections on Sunday that will likely see President Aleksandar Vucic's populist party extend its rule, with the strongman leader promising stability and vowing to curb inflation after months of protests. Even though Vucic is not personally on the ballot in Sunday's parliamentary and local elections, the contest has largely been seen as a referendum on his government.