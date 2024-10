L'Eglise catholique laisse en suspens la question de l'ordination des femmes

Newly-ordinated "priest" Mary Katherine Daniels and newly-ordinated "diaconate" Maria Teresa Ribeiro Rosa take part in a secrete ordinations of women ceremony on a barge on the river Tiber in Rome, on October 17, 2024. With bible readings, hymns, etc, the three-language ceremony, organized with the utmost discretion in the presence of some 50 faithful from several countries, followed the same liturgy as an official mass. Yet it is illegal in the eyes of the Church, as according to canon law, it even earns the six ordained - three priests and three deacons, including five women and one transgender man - and each participant automatic excommunication.