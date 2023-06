L'est du Canada ravagé par des feux "sans précédent", des milliers d'évacués

This May 31, 2023, aerial image courtesy of the Nova Scotia Government in Canada, shows the magnitude of the fire in Shelburne County. Firefighters on May 31, faced a grueling uphill battle against wildfires in Canada's Nova Scotia province, including one threatening suburbs of Halifax. Federal help was coming, officials said, along with firefighters from the United States. "We're in a crisis in the province and we want and we need and we will take all the support we can get," Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston told a news conference. "These fires are unprecedented."