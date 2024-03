Mexique: début des hostilités entre les deux femmes aux portes de la présidence

(FILES) (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 7, 2023 shows Mexican Senator and presidential candidate for the Frente Amplio por Mexico party, Xochitl Galvez, gesturing during a press conference at the National Action Party headquarters in Mexico City, on August 29, 2023; and Mexico City's former Mayor and presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum speaking during a press conference in Mexico City on June 12, 2023. Campaigning officially begins on March 1, 2024, for elections likely to produce Mexico's first woman president, in what would be a watershed for a nation with a long tradition of macho culture. Rival rallies are planned as the race heats up between the three candidates for the June 2 vote, including two frontrunners who are both women -- former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Xochitl Galvez. The other is Jorge Alvarez Maynez, in a distant third place in the presidential race.