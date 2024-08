Sur le front est de l'Ukraine, la drôle de vie d'un soldat influenceur

Ukrainian serviceman and influencer Ruslan Mokrytskyi poses for the camera as he cooks pasta as his fellow soldier records a video of him for Tik Tok in an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, on July 27, 2024, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. At the front since the start of the war in 2022, Mokrytskyi needed a form of escape while being under constant fire. "After missions, there were, let's say... many horrible and stressful images," he said, hesitantly. "I needed to recuperate mentally." He tried to forget the horrors by plunging into films, music, reading, going on walks despite the bombs. But nothing worked. "I got to the point where I told myself that it would be cool to film myself making fries for instance," the soldier said. The success of that idea exceeded his expectations: his fries video got three million views. Encouraged, Mokrytskyi involved friends from his battalion, who would call their wives to get ideas for recipes. He then realised he was not only helping his own mental health bRouslan Mokrytsky, soldat et influenceur ukrainien le 25 juillet 2024 dans la région de Donetsk