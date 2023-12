La reine du Danemark annonce son abdication le 14 janvier

Le prince Frederik, héritier de la couronne du Danemark, et la reine Margrethe II, le 4 octobre 2022 à Copenhague Queen Margrethe arrive for the annual opening of the parliamentary session at the Danish Parliament (Folketinget) at Christiansborg Castle in Copenhagen, on October 4, 2022. Denmark's popular Queen Margrethe II, Europe's longest-serving monarch, said on December 31, 2023 that she would abdicate on January 14, 2024 and pass the baton to her son Crown Prince Frederik.