Le palmarès du 77e Festival de Cannes

Voici le palmarès du 77e Festival de Cannes:

Palme d'or

"Anora" de Sean Baker

Grand Prix

"All we imagine as light" de Payal Kapadia

Prix de la mise en scène -

Miguel Gomes pour "Grand Tour"

- Prix du jury

"Emilia Perez" de Jacques Audiard

Prix spécial

"Les graines du figuier sauvage" de Mohammad Rasoulof

Prix du scénario -

"The Substance" de Coralie Fargeat

- Prix d’interprétation féminine

Les actrices d'Emilia Perez de Jacques Audiard: Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez et Adriana Paz

Prix d’interprétation masculine

Jesse Plemons pour "Kinds of Kindness" de Yorgos Lanthimos

Caméra d'or

"Armand" de Halfdan Ullmann Tondel

Palme d'or du court métrage

"The man who could not remain silent" de Nebojsa Slijepcevic

Palme d'or d'honneur

George Lucas