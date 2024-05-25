TV5 JWPlayer Field
Les membres du jury du 77e Festival de Cannes, le 25 mai 2024 à Cannes
Voici le palmarès du 77e Festival de Cannes:
"Anora" de Sean Baker
"All we imagine as light" de Payal Kapadia
Miguel Gomes pour "Grand Tour"
- Prix du jury
"Emilia Perez" de Jacques Audiard
"Les graines du figuier sauvage" de Mohammad Rasoulof
"The Substance" de Coralie Fargeat
- Prix d’interprétation féminine
Les actrices d'Emilia Perez de Jacques Audiard: Karla Sofía Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez et Adriana Paz
Jesse Plemons pour "Kinds of Kindness" de Yorgos Lanthimos
"Armand" de Halfdan Ullmann Tondel
"The man who could not remain silent" de Nebojsa Slijepcevic
George Lucas