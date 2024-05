Des serpents au centre d'une procession le 1er mai en Italie

Live snakes cover the statue of St Dominic during the procession in the village of Cocullo, central Italy, on May 1st, 2024, as part of the traditional festival of the 'Serpari' (snake catchers). All the snakes found days before the festival are identified with a microchip, measured, weighed and subjected to laboratory tests by biologists as part of a study on the sensitivity of snakes to seismic movements. Each first of May the small village of Cocullo honors St. Dominic di Sora, patron saint protecting against snakebites and toothache. The snake catchers are also taking part in the monitoring of the snakes species in the region by taking part in a study carried out by a team of researchers from the Aldo Moro University of Bari and the Max Planck Institute. In some specimens a small transmitter is inserted to allow the monitoring of seismological activities, through satellite technology. At the end of the day, the snakes are released back into nature.