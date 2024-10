Le militant écologiste Paul Watson maintenu en détention au Groenland

(FILES) Anti-whaling activist Paul Watson arrives for a court hearing in Nuuk, Greenland, on October 2, 2024. Activist Paul Watson will on October 23, 2024 go to a pretrial detention hearing in Nuuk, Greenland, for anti-whaling wanted by Japan. The court on had on October 2, 2024 extended the detention of Watson for three more weeks, pending a decision on his extradition to Japan, where he is wanted over a clash with whalers. For the third time since the 73-year-old US-Canadian campaigner's arrest in late July in Nuuk, the capital of the Danish autonomous territory, prosecutors had asked that Watson's detention be extended, as the legal review of Japan's extradition request drags on.