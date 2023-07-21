Coupe du monde féminine 2023 : le calendrier des matchs et les résultats

but australie

L'équipe d'Australie célèbre son premier but marqué sur penalty face à l'Irlande au Stadium Australia de Sydney, 20 juillet 2023.

AP Photo/Mark Baker
Premier Mondial à 32 équipes, premier Mondial dans l'hémisphère sud, premier Mondial co-organisé par deux pays, la 9e Coupe du monde féminine de l'histoire se tient du 20 juillet au 20 août en Australie et en Nouvelle-Zélande. L' emblématique équipe américaine est en quête d'un triplé historique.

Soixante-quatre rencontres sont prévues du 20 juillet au 20 août (en heure temps universel TU).

Avec huit poules de quatre, les équipes se disputeront dans chaque groupe les deux premières places qualificatives pour les 8e de finale

Groupe A : Nouvelle-Zélande, Norvège, Philippines, Suisse
Groupe B : Australie, Irlande, Nigeria, Canada
Groupe C : Espagne, Costa Rica, Zambie, Japon
﻿Groupe D : Angleterre, Haïti, Danemark, Chine
Groupe E : États-Unis, Vietnam, Pays-Bas, Portugal
Groupe F : France, Jamaïque, Brésil, Panama
Groupe G : Suède, Afrique du Sud, Italie, Argentine
Groupe H : Allemagne, Maroc, Colombie, Corée du Sud

 

  • Phase de groupes

20 juillet

Groupe A: Nouvelle-Zélande 1-0 Norvège 7h00, Eden Park (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande)

Groupe B: Australie 1-0 Irlande 10h00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

 

21 juillet

Groupe B: Nigeria 0-0 Canada 02h30, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne, Australie)

Groupe A: Philippines 0-2 Suisse 05h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin, Nouvelle-Zélande)

Groupe C: Espagne 3-0 Costa Rica 7h30, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington, Nouvelle-Zélande)

 

22 juillet

Groupe E: Etats-Unis - Vietnam 1h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe C: Zambie-Japon 7h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton, Nouvelle-Zélande)

Groupe D: Angleterre-Haïti 9h30, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane, Australie)

Groupe D: Danemark-Chine 12h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth, Australie)

 

23 juillet

Groupe G: Suède-Afrique du Sud 5h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe E: Pays-Bas - Portugal 7h30, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe F: France-Jamaïque 10h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

 

24 juillet

Groupe G: Italie-Argentine 6h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe H: Allemagne-Maroc 8h30, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Groupe F: Brésil-Panama 11h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

 

25 juillet

Groupe H: Colombie-Corée du Sud 2h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Groupe A: Nouvelle-Zélande - Philippines 5h30, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe A: Suisse-Norvège 8h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

 

26 juillet

Groupe C: Japon-Costa Rica 5h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe C: Espagne-Zambie 7h30, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe B: Canada-Irlande 12h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

 

27 juillet

Groupe E: Etats-Unis - Pays-Bas 1h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe E: Portugal-Vietnam 7h30, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Groupe B: Australie-Nigeria 10h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

 

28 juillet

Groupe G: Argentine-Afrique du Sud 0h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe D: Angleterre-Danemark 8h30, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Groupe D: Chine-Haïti 11h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

 

29 juillet

Groupe G: Suède-Italie 7h30, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe F: France-Brésil 10h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Groupe F: Panama-Jamaïque 12h30, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

 

30 juillet

Groupe H: Corée du Sud-Maroc 5h00, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

Groupe A: Norvège-Philippines 7h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe A: Suisse - Nouvelle-Zélande 7h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe H: Allemagne-Colombie 9h30, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

 

31 juillet

Groupe C: Japon-Espagne 7h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe C: Costa Rica-Zambie 7h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Groupe B: Canada-Australie 10h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

Groupe B: Irlande-Nigeria 10h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

 

1er août

Groupe E: Portugal - Etats-Unis 7h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Groupe E: Vietnam - Pays-Bas 7h00, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin)

Groupe D: Haïti-Danemark 11h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

Groupe D: Chine-Angleterre 11h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

 

2 août

Groupe G: Afrique du Sud-Italie 7h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Groupe G: Argentine-Suède 7h00, Waikato Stadium (Hamilton)

Groupe F: Panama-France 10h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Groupe F: Jamaïque-Brésil 10h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

 

3 août

Groupe H: Corée du Sud-Allemagne 10h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Groupe H: Maroc-Colombie 10h00, Perth Rectangular Stadium (Perth)

 

  • Huitièmes de finale

5 août

Match 1: 1er Groupe A - 2e Groupe C 5h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

Match 2: 1er Groupe C - 2e Groupe A 8h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

 

6 août

Match 3: 1er Groupe E - 2e Groupe G 2h00, Sydney Football Stadium (Sydney)

Match 4: 1er Groupe G - 2e Groupe E 9h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

 

7 août

Match 5: 1er Groupe B - 2e Groupe D 10h30, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

Match 6: 1er Groupe D - 2e Groupe B 7h30, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

 

8 août

Match 7: 1er Groupe F - 2e Groupe H 11h30, Hindmarsh Stadium (Adélaïde)

Match 8: 1er Groupe H - 2e Groupe F 8h00, Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Melbourne)

 

  • Quarts de finale

11 août

Match A: Vainqueur Match 1 - Vainqueur Match 3 1h00, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington)

Match B: Vainqueur Match 2 - Vainqueur Match 4 7h30, Eden Park (Auckland)

 

12 août

Match C: Vainqueur Match 5 - Vainqueur Match 7 7h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

Match D: Vainqueur Match 6 - Vainqueur Match 8 10h30, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

 

  • Demi-finales

15 août

Vainqueur Match A - Vainqueur Match B 8h00, Eden Park (Auckland)

 

16 août

Vainqueur Match C - Vainqueur Match D 10h00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

 

  • Match pour la troisième place

Le 19 août à 8h00, Brisbane Stadium (Brisbane)

 

  • Finale

Le 20 août à 10h00, Stadium Australia (Sydney)

 

Palmarès des précédentes éditions du Mondial féminin de football

1991: États-Unis

1995: Norvège

1999: États-Unis

2003: Allemagne

2007: Allemagne

2011: Japon

2015: États-Unis

2019: États-Unis

 

